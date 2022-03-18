Unboxing New Balance's JJJJound 990v3: As good as dad shoes get

Style
If you want a sneaker that's both comfortable and great to stare at, then look no further than this NB creation.
When New Balance revealed its latest collaboration with Montreal-based design studio JJJJound, we immediately knew it was going to be a hit. Together, they came up with a 990v3 “Made in USA” sneaker that’s stunning, thanks to its green olive and vintage motifs.
Those color and design details, like the aged, yellowish midsole, combine perfectly with an array of materials that include breathable mesh and a super soft suede.