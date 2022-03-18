Edgar Alvarez Barajas

Unboxing New Balance's JJJJound 990v3: As good as dad shoes get

If you want a sneaker that's both comfortable and great to stare at, then look no further than this NB creation.

New Balance JJJJound 990V3 Olive review on-feet unboxing
Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

When New Balance revealed its latest collaboration with Montreal-based design studio JJJJound, we immediately knew it was going to be a hit. Together, they came up with a 990v3 “Made in USA” sneaker that’s stunning, thanks to its green olive and vintage motifs.

Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

Those color and design details, like the aged, yellowish midsole, combine perfectly with an array of materials that include breathable mesh and a super soft suede.

Edgar Alvarez Barajas / Input

