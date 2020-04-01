New Balance is making hypebeast-grade masks for the fight against COVID-19

With the medical community in the U.S. facing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), a crucial need in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, fashion brands all over the world have stepped in to help. And New Balance is one of them. The brand, which has become one of the hottest in the streetwear game, recently announced that its U.S. factories would be working to develop, manufacture and deliver facial masks to hospital personnel. Not only are they for a great cause, though, but these masks just happen to look stylish — like they were made for hypebeasts.

They're real — As soon as New Balance revealed its medical masks on social media, fans of the brand were quick to appreciate the gesture and their design aesthetic. "You should sell these after the crisis is over," said an Instagram user on NB's post. New Balance confirmed to Input that the masks it teased "indeed look like the ones posted to social," though it didn't say how many it will be making nor how or when it plans to distribute them to the hospital workers who need them.

We will update this story if the company shares those details with us.

Newsday LLC/Newsday/Getty Images

Joining the fight — New Balance's masks are part of a larger effort by the brand to support COVID-19 relief efforts, which includes a pledge of $2 million that's going to nonprofit organizations such as the Boston Resiliency Fund, Good Shepherd Food Bank, St. Louis Area Foodbank, the Red Cross, and more.

"The global COVID-19 health crisis has called on individuals and organizations to bring their expertise and resources to solve new and extraordinary challenges," New Balance said in a statement. 'We are coordinating our efforts with our government officials and local medical institutions as well other U.S. consortiums and testing facilities."

Help needed — As the novel coronavirus keeps wreaking havoc around the globe, it's clear that private companies are going to have to continue to lend a hand — and right now there are few things that doctors and nurses need more than facial masks. While it's still unclear the amount New Balance will make, at this point every little bit will help against the pandemic.

"New Balance has engaged a portion of its skilled and innovative U.S. manufacturing workforce to develop face masks to address the significant demand for these supplies," the brand added. "We are producing prototypes for face masks in our Lawrence, MA manufacturing facility and hope to scale production using our other New England factories soon."