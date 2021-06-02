New Balance and Miller Lite’s ‘Shoozie’ is here to keep your beer cool

The perfect Father’s Day gift will launch the day of — and it’s so good your pops shouldn’t mind waiting for a post-holiday delivery. Miller Lite and New Balance have teamed up on a massive and shoe-shaped koozie that they’re calling, what else, a “Shoozie.”

For this absurd beer cooling device, New Balance is fully leaning into its categorization as a maker of dad shoes. “The Shoezie brings together two brands that confidently celebrate their connection with dads,” Jeff McAdams, VP of global marketing for New Balance, said in a release. “[We’re] excited to come together this Father’s Day to tip our hats to dads everywhere and give them the opportunity to enjoy the day in comfort and in style.”

There’s a good chance your dad will love not only the koozie itself, but the opportunity to tell anyone who will listen that it’s “a Shoezie.” The dad joke is baked right in, but you might also consider getting one for yourself. As someone with an Instagram story highlight dedicated solely to koozies, I must insist that they’re great for keeping your beer cold and as an unexpected means for expression. For a starter koozie, you can’t get much better than this.

New Balance

It’s actually pretty nice — New Balance and Miller Lite’s Shoezie is modeled after the heel of the 624 Trainer and uses the very same materials as the shoe. The same leather upper and rubber outsole make up the koozie, while the heel tab has been doubled and switched to the sides for another, and possibly dangerous, way to hold your beer.

To imbue the significance of the moment, the two brands have launched a dedicated website for their Shoezie, complete with a countdown to launch date. Come 10 a.m. June 20, the clock will strike zero and you’ll be able to scoop up the most robust koozie you’ve ever seen. The price has yet to be announced, but can you really put a value on such wonderfully tacky companion for your grain-brewed beverage?