New Balance and STAUD’s newest collaboration may be the best of the summer

Tuning in to the post-pandemic athleisure trend, New Balance and STAUD are linking up for the third time to deliver two new sneaker models as well as accessories and apparel. The partnership — which sold out nearly immediately the first two times — celebrates the outdoors while maintaining the two brands’ heritage and effortless charm. With summer in mind, all pieces are designed to be worn in a versatile manner, whether you’re out picnicking or working out.

“We reimagined some of my favorite outdoor sports to reflect the STAUD DNA. Traditional elements from tennis, running, and boxing are updated in sun-bleached pastels with feminine details and fabrics that include, satin, mesh and corseting,” said STAUD co-founder Sarah Staudinger in a press release. “We are also excited to launch two unisex sneakers for the first time — the 57/40 and the 327 — each reimagined to complement the collection and your lifestyle. All of the pieces work together to create a collection versatile enough to take you from boxing to brunch or anywhere in between.”

This may be the summer’s best athleisure collection — With this adaptability in mind, the capsule’s apparel includes a shirred waistband boxing short that pairs with a shoelace cinched waist jacket, a classic tennis skirt, and a lightweight dress featuring corset-inspired binding. Using materials like satin and mesh, the pieces are both breathable and elevated, making them great options for a workout or casual wear.

New Balance x STAUD

There’s something for those still sticking to the quarantine sweatsuit uniform, too. Sweatshirts and sweatshorts, made up in pastel hues like yellow and blue, offer a comfy feeling, while a more form-fitting look can be acquired through bright bike shorts and flattering tank tops. To refine the look, accessories like STAUD’s signature Tommy bag have been re-imagined with sportswear in mind: The iconic beaded bag now boasts the same coloring and design as a tennis ball.

Fitting in with current campy trends — and appealing to the indie audience of New Balance — the partnership offers something for everyone. For the first time, and much to the joy of insatiable consumers, the two brands have introduced their collaborative sneakers in unisex sizing, allowing everyone a chance to obtain the coveted shoes.

The 327 sneaker. New Balance x STAUD

Welcoming the new demographic, STAUD and New Balance have launched another iteration of their beloved 327 sneaker, this time designed in cream and pastel blue shades. A newly introduced 57/40 sneaker also joins the roster, dressed in summer hues like green and yellow. Both silhouettes effortlessly walk the line between sport and style — and we wouldn’t mind if they walked into our closets too.

Summer heat — Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer for the collection’s release: The New Balance x STAUD capsule is set to launch on June 24 at both New Balance’s and STAUD’s websites. With each sneaker priced at $150, apparel retailing from $60 to $160, and the Tommy bag costing $295, the collection offers something for everyone — the question is, will you be able to get any before it sells out?