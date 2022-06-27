New Balance and Stone Island's beautiful racing sneaker is back and better than ever

Stone Island and New Balance’s brainchild is back for another round. The FuelCell RC Elite V2 originally debuted in 2021 as a reworked version of New Balance’s RC Elite training shoe. Two new versions are now on the way and draw the help of Tokyo Design Studio, New Balance’s experimental right hand.

A visit to the stone island — The sneaker packs futuristic technology nodding to both of the brands’ heritage. It also follows the recent resurgence of distressing, though without being too over the top. New detailing and design boost its capabilities past your average New Balance sneaker, but still give it a Stone Island vibe.

While the debut pair featured some of that tearaway-like upper action and an off-white look, the newest version gives the impression that it’s “emerging from a classic predecessor,” the press release said. The upper, dressed in neon green and burgundy or red and gray depending on your pair of choice, features a cutout at the midfoot that reduces its overall weight.

More specifically, it’s also made of a 3D-printed knit material that’s lightweight, breathable, and won’t burn you out or add to blisters after a run. Down below, a FuelCell cushion pairs with a full-length carbon fiber plate for maximum energy return and support. Synthetic overlays can be call back to New Balance’s 574 silhouette, as does the burgundy color scheme.

To finish off the design, New Balance adds its traditional “N” branding, and the Stone Island signature compass rose is placed on the forefoot similar to the first collab. New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio played a heavy hand in maintaining the sneaker’s quality in terms of style and performance. The studio is responsible for one of the brand’s most experimental silhouettes, the three-in-one Niobium Concept 1.

New Balance’s Stone Island $220 sneaker’s drop schedule is split into three parts: in-store on June 30, Stone Island’s website on July 5, and New Balance’s website and retailers on July 8. Given that the duo’s first RC ELITE_SI | NB_1 sneaker was one of the best collabs of 2021, it appears the two are back with another heavy hitter.