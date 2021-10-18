New Balance’s STAUD sneakers are chunky, colorful, and ‘80s-inspired

New Balance is taking inspiration from its classic line of sneakers in a new collaboration with STAUD. The upcoming collection, which marks the brands’ fourth capsule together, features reinventions of the 574 and 57/40 shoes, as well as retro-inspired apparel.

“For our Fall 2021 collaboration with New Balance, we wanted to highlight the tagline that perfectly captures the collaborative spirit between our two brands: ‘Classic Then, Class Now,’” said Sarah Staudinger, STAUD co-founder and creative director, in a press release. “This collaboration embodies the perfect union between two brands proving that great style is an evolution, not a revolution.”

Color me impressed — Designed to celebrate New Balance’s classics — which span generations, a press release claims — the capsule features a heritage-inspired take on the 574 alongside a modern revamp of the 57/40 sneaker. Both shoes boast a gray base accented by primary colors, with the 574 utilizing traditional materials like suede and the 57/40 premiering translucent details. In line with the previous STAUD x New Balance collection, the footwear offerings are unisex.

“After diving into the New Balance archives, we were inspired not only by historic moments in sporting events and early ‘80s workout videos but also by the colors and energy that surrounded them,” Staudinger said of the collection. “Seen in each piece of the apparel, we updated signature shapes and styles by combining functionality with modern details.”

Retro color-blocking accompanies zipper details, contrast stitching, and vibrant graphics throughout the apparel, adding a hint of nostalgia to the collection. A puffer vest, tracksuit, sweatsuit, and crop top and legging set all bear shades like red, blue, yellow, and green — ideal for styling with the 57/40 or 574 sneakers.

What’s old is new again — New Balance and STAUD have succeeded in combining heritage with modernity, and this collection is only tangible proof. Since partnering in 2019, the two brands have paved the way for vintage-inspired athleisure, selling out of their pieces in minutes — and demand for this upcoming capsule may be higher than the last.

The New Balance x STAUD collection is set to launch on October 26 at both STAUD and New Balance’s websites. Pricing for the apparel ranges from $70 to $180, while the 574 retails at $120 and the 57/40 costs $150. Don’t sleep on this drop — the only other way to get these pieces is to go back to the ‘80s.