New York Fashion Week is happening in 2020, with big COVID-19 caveat

New York Fashion Week is a go, as Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced his approval with a series of strict guidelines. Outdoor events will be capped at 50 attendees, while indoor events will be allowed to proceed at 50 percent capacity but with no spectators allowed.

Face masks, now the hottest and most needed accessory of the year, will be required for everyone involved. Anyone participating or attending a show will have their temperature checked before admittance. Anyone coming in from out of the state will also have to follow the state's travel advisory, which includes a mandatory 14-day quarantine for 31 states and territories.

"New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent," Cuomo said in a statement. "When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we're proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance."

So who's participating? — NYFW is scheduled to run from September 13 through 17, and as of now many of the top designers haven't confirmed their participation. Michael Kors will hold off until October to show its new collection, while usual top draws including Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Jeremy Scott, Tommy Hilfiger, and others have yet to make announcement. Ralph Lauren sat out NYFW in February, so it's possible it would have done so again regardless of the pandemic.

It's very well possible that many of these big names decide to skip the festivities. Retail has been dealt a major blow by the pandemic, and spending money on a lavish show with little to no attendees may not be seen as the best use of their (limited) resources.

Those confirmed to hold shows include ADEAM, Badgley Mischka, Chloe Gosselin, Claudia Li, Christian Siriano, Concept Korea, Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai, Kenneth Nicholson, Kim Shui, LaVieByCK, Marina Moscone, Oqliq, PH5, Private Policy, RaisaVanessa, Rebecca Minkoff, RVNG, Tadashi Shoji, Tiffany Brown Designs, and Veronica Beard.