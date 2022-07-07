Gucci presents the second NFT installment of 'The Next 100 Years of Gucci'

Gucci has unveiled the next chapter of its virtual art installation. Last month, the designer brand partnered with NFT marketplace SuperRare on a collection of digital works to imagine “The Next 100 Years of Gucci.” The second installment of NFT artworks has arrived at the virtual gallery, featuring 24 new pieces from the next set of artists.

Art you can’t touch — The second contribution to the Gucci Vault Art Space is structured similarly to the first, and a third is set to arrive later this month. Gucci calls upon various artists, including those with experience in the metaverse and without, and tasks them with creating pieces that interpret the luxury house’s heritage and future.

This installment highlights works from Alexis Christodoulou, Aliendope, Diberkato, Drew Young, Jordan Schiffer, Pet Liger, trs.mnz, Tyler Spangler, Vexx, YEAHYEAHCHLOE, and Ignorance1. Some pieces, such as Jordan Schiffer and Tyler Spangler’s contributions, reimagine Gucci’s signature imagery by pairing the interlocking “G” logo with colorful backdrops and printed effects. Pet Liger, Aliendope, and trs.mnz take a more realist approach, using real Gucci pieces as the basis of their art. Adding a playful tone, Diberkato uses illustrated characters in their three pieces.

Enter the Gucci-verse — Gucci will also be engaging in SuperRare’s DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), a platform controlled by its community of artists, collectors, and curators, not one overarching company. It utilizes the $RARE token and provides a space for members to interact. SuperRare will also introduce “Spaces,” a place within the digital community made for independent galleries.

It appears that Gucci has taken to the metaverse with relative ease. It became the first designer brand to auction an NFT at Christie’s, later using its metaverse momentum to create an entire Roblox-based universe. It’s also one of the only high-fashion houses making these kinds of strides, compared to smaller NFT projects from Prada and Burberry (not to mention that weird Chersace t-shirt).

You can bid on the pieces from Gucci’s Vault Art Gallery directly through the Vault website. You’ll have until July 15 to participate in the auction, or you can wait to see what the third installment brings when it launches on July 21. As for the next 100 years of Gucci, we’ll just have to wait and see.