Nike’s luxury ‘A Ma Maniére’ Air Jordan 3 sneaker has been delayed

A Ma Maniére has carefully unveiled its luxurious take on the Air Jordan 3, making sure the shoe’s announcement was void of leaks and unofficial photos. The label’s smooth release has come to a halt, however, as rumors suggest the sneaker — confirmed by A Ma Maniére to be dropping March 30 — has been delayed.

The boutique took to Instagram, as it did with its initial debut of the sneaker and its drop announcement, to disclose that its Air Jordan 3 would arrive later than scheduled. The brand did not say when exactly the silhouette would drop, instead citing “unexpected delays” for the sneaker’s postponement. The announcement shatters A Ma Maniére’s refined release schedule, and leaves consumers hanging. Comments have been turned off on the brand’s post about the delay, perhaps to eliminate room for speculation or critique.

Overcoming unforeseen obstacles — Just two weeks ago, A Ma Maniére revealed via Instagram that its Air Jordan 3 would drop this month. The release date, scheduled for March 30, came alongside a clip titled “Raised By Women” in which the brand centered the silhouette around Black women running businesses, raising children, modeling, and more. Through grainy film shots, the teaser shows off the AJ3 on-foot and off, all while keeping the same vintage feel as the shoe.

Since then, neither A Ma Maniére nor Jordan Brand has shared further details about the shoe. Not only is a drop date unknown, but the brands haven’t announced where the sneaker will eventually be sold. All we do know is that the silhouette will arrive in full family sizing — not just women’s, as previously rumored — with adult pairs priced at $200 and preschool pairs at $90.

Release TBD (again) — When the shoe does launch, demand is guaranteed to be high. A Ma Maniére has carefully curated hype around the Air Jordan 3, and now with delays, even more sneakerheads will be waiting to jump on the silhouette. We’re only hoping that the brand announces a release date ahead of time, rather than surprising consumers who may miss out on the drop or not have the means to cop the sneaker unexpectedly.

A Ma Maniére reassured consumers that a “new upcoming date would be announced shortly.” The brand’s use of “upcoming,” specifically, makes us think a launch should be coming soon — maybe by April. Whenever (or wherever) the Air Jordan 3 drops, though, we’re hoping A Ma Maniére maintains its refined business model, and doesn’t stray again.