Nike ACG drops a new sneaker boot to drool over

Nike ACG, the ever-reliable outdoors offshoot, has unveiled a new sneaker boot silhouette perfect for the winter. The Air Terra Antarktik is tough as hell, with an outsole that curves upward to stabilize the heel. A Gore-tex membrane inside the waterproof nylon upper provides two layers of protection from the elements, and a wide lacing system with an ankle strap bolsters even more stability. In short, this is a sneaker built so you stay dry and never fall on your ass. If only I had this in high school when we had to walk down an icy hill to portable classrooms and slips were guaranteed viewing.

Strap up — The new Nike ACG shoe is set to hit select retailers on January 16. It won’t come cheap at $225, but consider this an investment for many winters to come. Personally, I’d hold out to see what other colorways ACG comes out with, as the line is known to get playful. But if you want a colorway as tough as the kicks themselves, you can’t go wrong with this murdered-out initial rendition.

Whatever you do, just don't pin roll your jeans like photos provided. It ain't 2015 anymore.

43einhalb