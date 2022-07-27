Nike ACG is gearing up for cooler days ahead. The outdoor division has revealed its versatile fall collection including light outerwear with layer potential and two-in-one cargo pants and shorts. Because it’s an ACG production, rest assured the quality, materials, and sustainable imprints are up to par.

Sweat-wicking Dri-Fit fabrics and durable Gore-Tex appear throughout the collection for breathable and water-resistant options that won’t be hindered by Mother Nature’s iron fist. It’s not just built for the trails, though. Nike ACG is designed to withstand heavy city rain just as easily as a mountain hail storm. It boasts gear for all conditions.

Functionality is a major theme in the season’s offerings, made possible through cargo pants with zip-off leg panels. Zipper pouch cargo shorts, Dri-Fit graphic T-shirts, and multiple hooded windbreaker jackets are also among the lot. If you’re more the fishing type, a black mesh pocket-clad fishing vest appears alongside a matching pair of shorts.

All conditions, anywhere — The Lowcate sneaker will also see a return in gray, brown, and yellow variants. The sneaker, which debuted last season, is built for tough, wet terrain with a combination of hard and soft rubbers in the outsole and midsole. The Air Mada shoe is also making a return with two autumnal gray and burgundy color schemes, echoing a retro ‘90s design with modern-day, extreme-outdoors capabilities.

The sublabel is also known for championing eco-friendly design without giving up any of its performance quality. "That balance between performance and sustainability is key to Nike ACG," Nur Abbas, design director for Nike ACG apparel, said in 2020.

There were rumors floating around earlier this month that streetwear brand Supreme would be lending a hand in the label’s winter collection. Logo leaks on social media revealed a visual of the duo’s possible collab — hinting at their first built for cold weather. An official release is expected to arrive sometime at the end of this year, just in time to put it to good use.

You can shop the full Fall collection at Japan-based Architecture and Sneakers, but you’ll need the help of a proxy to secure a piece until a wider release goes down.