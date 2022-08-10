Nike ACG finally debuts the monster Gaiadome boot

Nike’s latest winter boot has already been tested and approved by Olympic athletes. The ACG Gaiadome boots were designed specifically for Team USA athletes competing in this year’s Winter Olympics. Previous reports indicated they would never be available to the public, but leaked images suggest Nike has decided to reverse course and give the people what they want.

Made for winter conditions, the shoes boast rope laces and a Gore-Tex upper to reinforce its wearer's steps in ice and snow. The version pictured varies slightly from the ACG Gaiadome boot worn by Team USA. Meant to be accessible to all competitors, the Olympian iteration featured the brand’s FlyEase technology, which Nike has recently tried to implement more widely throughout its offerings. Each ACG Gaiadome boot worn by Team USA came with a zippered back entry and a no-tie, toggle lacing system for easy on-and-off. That tech, however, is nowhere to be seen on the version made for public purchase.

High tech, high reward — Owners of the modified boot will still be able to enjoy the silhouette’s robust form and season-specific details, now available in monochromatic white, black, or brown color schemes. The high-top boots come with high tech, too. A Gore-Tex coated mesh base accompanies a patterned exterior padding on the collars, while a Trail Frame cage supports the heel. Feet and ankles are guaranteed to be protected from wet weather and the slippery conditions that come with.

Packed with features to ease any hike, nighttime walk, or slushy trip to the grocery store.

Metal hook eyelets and speckled rope laces add to the boot’s heavy-duty hiking look, while reflective details hit the lateral stripes, “ACG” heel branding, and nylon pull tabs. Split Air Zoom midsoles feature additional branding, which subtly reads “Designed, tested, and made on planet earth.” The ACG Gaiadome boot is then finished off with grooved rubber outsoles.

Look like a winner — A release date for the Nike ACG Gaiadome boot has yet to be announced, although all three color schemes of the shoe are expected to hit SNKRS in the coming weeks. Those wanting to complete their Olympian look can do so with pieces from the Nike Team USA collection, still available on the brand’s site — and better yet, on sale.