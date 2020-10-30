Nike ACG goes Gore-Tex and sustainable for its latest waterproof gear

Nike ACG seeks not just to have you well equipped to handle nature with its latest collection, but to help protect it too.

The holiday collection for Nike's All Conditions Gear division puts a focus on high-tech gear done sustainably, with 85 percent of the materials made from at least 90-percent recycled content. New all-terrain goods include several jackets suited for cold conditions and a brand-new sneaker equipped with Gore-Tex for water-proofing. Altogether, the apparel has been designed as a singular layering system with individual pieces intended to complement each other aesthetically and functionally.

"That balance between performance and sustainability is key to Nike ACG," Nur Abbas, design director for Nike ACG apparel, said in a release. "Sustainability was our first filter for materials used in this collection, but we didn’t compromise the identity of ACG style and attitude; wearers can continue to be protected from the elements when exploring awe-inspiring nature, or even wear the apparel beyond a weekend in the outdoors."

Nike

A pair of new jackets — ACG's new collection takes inspiration from Smith Rock, a volcanic structure a few-hours drive from Nike's headquarters that's considered the birthplace of modern rock climbing in America.

The most elaborate piece from this crop is the Misery Ridge Gore-Tex jacket, which features three layers of the waterproof fabric along with additional layers made from 100-percent recycled polyester. It's both wind and waterproof yet remains breathable, coming with a sand and grey color blocking that invokes its namesake trail.

From both a design and naming standpoint, most appealing is the Rope De Dope, an insulated and packable puffer jacket with a lava-like pattern channeling Smith Rock's volcanic origins. Meanwhile, a Polartec Wolf Tree hoodie makes use of 100-percent recycled fleece and comes in a Timberland-like wheat.

Nike

One shoe new, one shoe updated — The footwear lineup comes fully reinforced with Gore-Tex, including the all-new Mountain Fly silhouette. It's a laceless sneaker-boot hybrid with a sock-like opening and bootie-like construction. A cinch cord is used to keep the sneaker fashioned, and the midsoles borrow elements from the Next% series with a carbon fiber plate and React cushioning. The waffle-patterned and multidirectional outsole, which extends atop the toe, maximizes grip and is intended for extremely rocky terrain.

Alongside it comes the Air Nasu, a low-cut sneaker for hiking, upgraded with Gore-Tex and new color schemes to fit the season.

Look out for the full collection to drop November 12 through Nike's website and app. It should also make its way out to other retailers soon after, so don't be discouraged if you see an initial sellout.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike