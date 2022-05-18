Nike ACG debuts Lowcate sneaker as part of its versatile summer collection

The Great Outdoors can be full of barriers, but your athletic gear shouldn’t have to be one of them; that’s what Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) is all about addressing, bringing the philosophy to its latest summer collection. Complete with functional apparel and the debut of the ACG Lowcate sneaker, the capsule aims to create a new relationship between athletes and outdoor recreation.

Walk a mile in these shoes — Inspired by Spirit Lake in Washington State, each piece focuses on three main qualities: Breathability, freedom of motion, and quick-thinking utility. Starting with the foundation of any hiking fit, the sneakers are built and tested for multi-mile treks while dressed in three color schemes: Black, gray, and a sweet vintage cream and green. Mixed materials make up the upper to merge its durability and breathability factors, but the real meat of the kicks is at the sole.

Down below, hard rubber is found in high-abrasion areas and pairs with a softer, stickier rubber at the forefoot and arch to maximize traction on wet or rugged rocks. For extra support, there’s a Trailframe midsole component and midfoot webbing to lock everything in. A black and white Moc 3.5 is also dropping with the sneakers, padded with foam cushions.

Take a hike — As for the apparel, Nike ACG tackles more of Mother Nature’s barriers from unpredictable temperatures to unstable, rocky terrains. Cargo khaki shorts and trail pants implement a woven design to add some stretch and keep you comfortable. On the pants, a Cordura fabric is stitched into the knees to protect your caps from bumps and bruises.

Each piece is versatile enough to be worn alone or for layering, including the treetop graphic long sleeve that doubles as a protective midlayer in the heat. A packable insulated jacket features a full-length zipper to protect your head against nighttime chill, the Cascade rain jacket has lots of little pockets for extra storage, and the women’s offerings include lightweight sports bras and tank tops.

While hiking can seem intimidating and unapproachable, Nike ACG wants to strip those barriers and design for any summertime adventure. The full apparel collection and accompanying Lowcate sneakers will be available on the Nike website on May 28. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to hiking gear, but Nike’s ACG collection comes pretty close.