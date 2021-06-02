Nike’s recycled ACG apparel is designed for your wild and wet hikes

Nike ACG is looking to the Hawaiian Islands for its summer collection, which has been tailor-made for wet and wild conditions. And to help protect such marvelous natural places, 85 percent of the apparel and footwear is made with at least 90-percent recycled materials.

In contrast to last summer’s vivid and Japanese fishing-inspired assortment, this summer’s All Climate Gear goods opt mainly for shades of black and grey across waterproof tops and bottoms, streetwear staples like T-shirts and hoodies, and trail-ready footwear. The color of the Hawaiian locale comes through in the graphics, which include dolphins and blue whales native to the surrounding waters.

Highlighting the lot are the Cinder Cone Windshell Jacket and Pant, which are water- and wind-resistant and made from 100-percent recycled polyester. Both can also be packed easily to keep handy for unexpected rainstorms that might otherwise ruin your summer excursions.

Nike

What else they got? — On the footwear front, Nike ACG is re-releasing its Mountain Fly Low and Air Deschutz. The former is a slip-on hiking sneaker with a hefty tread, sticky rubber outsole, and React cushioning in the midsole. The Air Deschutz, meanwhile, is a fan-favorite hiking sandal that tends to sell out each time it drops.

On the apparel front, a baggy lightweight hoodie is made from recycled polyester and includes thumb loops at the cuffs if you’re into that sort of thing. Completing the murdered-out (and sometimes washed-out) look, are short- and long-sleeve tees, a killer nylon trail skirt, sports bras, and the ever-appreciable bucket hat.

Nike

T-minus five days — Nike ACG’s latest seasonal drop, which is always one of our favorite times of the year, is slated for June 7. You’ll be able to scoop up the new apparel and footwear through Nike’s website and select other retailers — and if you have your eyes on the Air Deschutz specifically, you’re going to want to be quick with your purchase.

Should you not prove successful, though, don’t fret — we’ve put together a list of six other great outdoor sandals to hold you down all summer long.