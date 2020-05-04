Nike ACG's cargo set will bring out your most stylish fisherman

If you're looking for a new signature look, you can't go wrong with Japanese outdoorsman. The attention to detail in Japan's outdoor apparel is unmatched, and I've found myself emulating the style in winter's past. Summer provides even more reason to dress like you're headed to the wilderness — even if you're just headed down the street — which is why Nike ACG's first summer preview is striking a chord.

Nike's All-Conditions Gear offshoot, where the brand is often having its most fun, is taking inspiration from Japanese hiking gear for its summer collection. Nowhere is that more apparent than the matching cargo vest and shorts that capture fisherman steez at its finest. Part dad and part streetwear enthusiast, the set is a killer style move for the summer ahead — no river bass required.

Nike

Zooming in — Between the two khaki pieces, there are pockets galore. The color-blocked NRG ACG vest, which features black up top, has a big pouch on the right breast that would perfectly fit a phone and several more for whatever your summer (mis)adventures requires. Meanwhile, the NRG ACG shorts keep a similar asymmetrical effect going and a built-in, clipped belt to keep them secure. Both are lightweight and breathable with added mesh lining. Together, and with white crew socks highly recommended, they form a fit as big as any open-water catch.

ACG is also expanding its women's offerings — As part of its summer preview, Nike ACG has announced an increase in its offerings for women, including a pair of drawstring shorts that should be just as appealing for men. The highlight of the new offerings is an NRG ACG Bodysuit with fierce black-and-red color blocking, as well as ventilation, sweat-wicking technology, and UV protection

Nike

Coming next week — The first drop of Nike ACG's summer collection is slated for Thursday, May 14. In addition to what we've mentioned, it'll include several jackets, additional shorts and tights, and a crop top. While prices haven't yet be announced, you can be sure they'll be cheaper than any imported goods from Japan without sacrificing any quality.

If you're putting together a summer mood board, you can't go wrong by starting it with All-Conditions Gear.

Nike