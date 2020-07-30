Nike ACG's Mt. Fuji collection is made for wet, hot fun

Nike ACG is continuing to look to Japan as it tackles "all conditions," this time with a capsule dedicated to the nation's tallest peak.

The Mt. Fuji collection channels its namesake mountain not only with a lava camo print inspired by the terrain but in the weather it's designed for. The new range of gear is intended for the hot and wet conditions you'll find at Mt. Fuji's base and the surrounding region this time of year. It'll arrive just in time for August when the "hot and sticky" tends to peak here in the U.S.

Nike

Combat the sun, wind, and rain — A big, drapey poncho leads the Mt. Fuji collection as the largest surface for Nike ACG's new lava camo. The pattern is less "oorah" and more of an expressive take on the outdoors — good news for anyone concerned about looking like a bootlicker. On the poncho, it's wind- and water-resistant and comes with an adjustable storm hood for when the rain starts dumping. When the skies are less vengeful, it can be packed into a nice little cylinder for easy stowing.

This poppin' print also appears on a pair of climbing shorts, complete with a built-in belt, as well as a pair of shortcut overalls for women. Nike says there will be a quick-drying bucket hat as well but for some reason is holding out on the photos. Show us the bucket, Nike!

Nike

New kicks are on the way, too — Releasing alongside the Mt. Fuji collection will be the all-new Air Nasu, a hiking sneaker inspired by the Air Humara and ACG Zoom Terra Zaherra. A "no-sew" rubberized mesh upper sits atop a sculpted midsole with Air cushioning in the heel and sticky rubber on the center of the midsole for increased grip. A harder rubber appears on the toe, heel, and outer edges for reinforcement and protection if you literally kick rocks. It's named for Nasu, Japan, a small town known for its hiking and natural hot springs.

You've got a week to wait — Both the Mt. Fuji collection and Air Nasu are slated to release August 8 through Nike's many digital outlets. Many items from this year's ACG collections have been flying, so you may want to act quickly if you like what you see. That's what happens when you realize Japan has the drippiest outdoor gear and adjust your line accordingly.

Nike

Nike