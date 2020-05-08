Nike ACG's tie-dye Moc 3.0 is an instant house shoe grail

We're already fans of the Nike ACG Moc 3.0. When we first wrote about it in January, we had no idea it would eventually become a perfect shoe of the moment. House shoes are everything in a lockdown, and this quilted jawn is also well equipped for slipping on for a quick trip to the grocery store. There were no complaints to be had for the shoe's earthy color treatments, but the Moc 3.0 just got the serious upgrade we didn't know it needed.

Arriving next week is a stellar tie-dye variant of the Moc 3.0. The psychedelic pattern has been scorching hot for years now — it'll even make its way to an Air Jordan 1 in June — and it's yet to become tiresome. Here specifically, it's fun as hell on a shoe that can actually get significant use when COVID-19 has taken away too many opportunities to flex your footwear. I still haven't found a problem that retail therapy can't make a tad bit better, and a global pandemic is no exception.

Sneakersnstuff

An overachieving house shoe — These Mocs are enveloped by a quilted ripstop upper intended for camping but no less desirable for less adventurous activities... like the commute from the bedroom to the living room. Solarsoft cushioning adds to the already high level of comfort, and the outsole is just structured enough to make it legitimate for outside use.

House shoes and outside shoes are distinctions that should be taken seriously, but it's great to have a tweener for when you can't be bothered to tie your shoes. It's the reason why leisurely footwear like mules and sandals are having a moment within menswear. For sneakerheads who aren't ready to get crunchy with a pair of Birkenstocks, these Nike's are an ideal compromise.

Make a Moc of yourself next week — These trippy pups are slated to release next Thursday, May 14, through select retailers like Sneakersnstuff. The price is set at an even Benjamin, something of a steal for sneakers this dynamic and versatile. Even if a post-sneaker world never truly comes into existence, these Mocs are a fantastic way to switch your style up.

Sneakersnstuff

Sneakersnstuff