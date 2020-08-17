Wearing Nike's tie-dye Adapt BB 2.0: Self-lacing sneakers go hippie

It's 2020 and tie-dye is everywhere.

From Grateful Dead shoe collaborations to anti-virus Champion face masks, the resist-dyeing technique that became essential in the 1960s is currently having a resurgence in the world of fashion. Not surprisingly, Nike is getting in on the trend, and it's doing so with some of its best sneaker models. Following the introduction of a tie-dye Air Jordan 1 in April, the sportswear giant has now launched the adequately named "Tie-Dye" Adapt BB 2.0, a wild and colorful version of its latest auto-lacing basketball shoes.

'60s Vibes

Edgar Alvarez / Input

Nike says these Adapt BBs are designed to "inspire the culture of the game through the power of color and innovation." And when you think about it, these tie-dye sneakers are the perfect combination of futuristic tech with a retro aesthetic, thanks to its Back to the Future-inspired power laces and the funky coloring that makes you reminisce about anything from Fruity Pebbles to hippies living their best life at Woodstock decades ago.

The tie-dye Adapt BB 2.0s are night and day compared to the original style of Nike's second basketball self-lacing sneakers, a more subtle black pair with white and red accents. They feature a translucent mesh upper and outsole that let the rainbow of colors shine right through, which are complemented by a premium, buttery white leather, black Nike "Swoosh" logos, and blue, pink, and volt green lace guides that make the power laces feel bold and sleek.

Colors

Comfort-wise, the Adapt BB 2.0 is heavier than most of Nike's other flagship hoops sneakers, due of course in large part to the self-lacing motor that's housed inside the midsole. Still, one of the brand's biggest areas of focus with its second-gen BBs was to improve heel-to-toe motion and overall comfort, and these definitely less clunky and stiff than the 1.0 version from 2019. A big part of that is Air Zoom Turbo, a cushioning technology that's similar to what's found on Kyrie Irving's signature Nike sneaker.

Naturally, the best attribute of the Adapt BBs is its auto laces — because it's the realization of a sci-fi dream that's now accessible to everyone. And here that tech, amped by the tie-dye coloring, is more fun than on any other Adapt sneaker that's been available thus far. Yes, the Tie Die Adapt BB 2.0s are designed to be a performance shoe, but they're also kind of a "cool" toy or gadget to have laying around, whether you want to wear them to play basketball or not.

New meets old

You can charge them wirelessly with the included mat (which can power up your iPhone or Apple Watch, too) and, if you use Siri, you can have the virtual assistant tie your shoes by simply saying "Hey Siri, lace up my sneakers." If you rather have a more haptic experience, then you can always use the "Plus" and "Minus" buttons on the midsole of the Adapt BB 2.0s. That will help you manually adjust the power laces to get the right fit in case you're playing a game or just using them for chill, lifestyle purposes.

Nike's Adapt BB 2.0 Tie-Dye are up for grabs now on its SNKRS app for a cool $350, but you'll need to act fast if you want to have these on your feet, as certain sizes are starting to sell out. They definitely feel like the future, even if this particular pair comes loaded with colorful retro vibes.

