Nike has an Air Force 1 sneaker that’s perfect for your grandpa

With streetwear becoming more mainstream, Nike’s Air Force 1 has gotten a new reputation. The all-white staple, long embraced by sneakerheads who owned “one to rock and one to stock,” is now beloved by basic white girls, resellers, and even Steve Harvey.

Yet even at peak popularity (and fresh out the box status), the AF1 is still considered a casual shoe: Harvey himself loves the silhouette, but routinely opts for leather loafers when filming Family Feud or taking his wife out to dinner. Accordingly, Nike’s next take on the Air Force 1 offers the best of both casual and formal worlds, combining the sneaker with luxe brown leather details and wingtip oxford elements.

Business casual — The “Brown Basalt” low-top arrives as part of Nike’s Luxe lineup, which gives the brand’s signature models a premium makeover. Doing away with the AF1’s typical white leather upper, the updated sneaker features a smooth brown leather upper accented by pebbled brown leather at the Swoosh and eyelets. Perforations on the toe box mimic those found on classic wingtip oxfords, while jagged stitches near the lateral Swoosh continue the dress shoe theme. Round black laces sit atop a nylon tongue to complete the look.

Underfoot, the Air Force 1 has been modified to withstand wet and slippery conditions. A thick mudguard with heavy stitching doesn’t let bad weather get in the way of the premium upper, while a chunky gum midsole and black rubber outsole boast jagged traction to give the sneaker a more boot-like grip. No matter what the weather (or occasion) is, the Brown Basalt AF1 has you covered.

Sumptuous sneakers — Nike has yet to announce when its luxe low-top will officially be released, although a drop is expected within the coming months on SNKRS. Pairs of the brown Air Force 1 are set to retail at $130, making the formal version only $30 more expensive than its casual counterpart — and if you really mean business, consider buying two pairs of the Brown Basalt sneaker, with one to rock and one to stock. You’ll have a sneaker versatile enough for any occasion.