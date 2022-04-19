Nike’s ‘Coconut’ Air Force 1 sneaker is ripe for the picking

Fruits are having their moment over at Nike. As 4/20 approaches, the brand has enlisted its SB Dunk Low and High as the canvas for its “Fruity Pack,” a collection of sneakers that bears very suspiciously happy-looking pineapples, green apples, cherries, and blue raspberries. While those sneakers match bold colors schemes with their namesake fruits/marijuana strains, the Swoosh has another assortment of sweet sneakers coming in more muted tones, these without any perceivable drug references.

Images of an Air Force 1 Low “Coconut” have now surfaced, following recent leaks of the Dunk Low in “Banana” and “Avocado” variants. The series invokes a theme of tropical fruit, and sticker-like detailing forms a through-line for the very spring-friendly sneakers.

All that’s missing is the palm trees — Dressed primarily in a white shade reminiscent of the fruit’s inner treat, the sneakers’ upper is accented with “archaeo brown” on the Swoosh and heels. These panels appear in textured leather, a clear reference to the fuzzy shell of the coconut.

Similar to its companions, the Coconut AF1 features subtle details that make it look fresh from the grocery store. A produce sticker sits at the heels and insoles, and on the inside of the tongue you’ll find a nutrition fact label. To finish off the look, the soles take on the creamy appearance of coconut milk, while retro “Nike” branding appears at the heel.