Nike’s ‘Coconut’ Air Force 1 sneaker is ripe for the picking
Has a shoe ever looked so delectable?
Fruits are having their moment over at Nike. As 4/20 approaches, the brand has enlisted its SB Dunk Low and High as the canvas for its “Fruity Pack,” a collection of sneakers that bears very suspiciously happy-looking pineapples, green apples, cherries, and blue raspberries. While those sneakers match bold colors schemes with their namesake fruits/marijuana strains, the Swoosh has another assortment of sweet sneakers coming in more muted tones, these without any perceivable drug references.
Images of an Air Force 1 Low “Coconut” have now surfaced, following recent leaks of the Dunk Low in “Banana” and “Avocado” variants. The series invokes a theme of tropical fruit, and sticker-like detailing forms a through-line for the very spring-friendly sneakers.
All that’s missing is the palm trees — Dressed primarily in a white shade reminiscent of the fruit’s inner treat, the sneakers’ upper is accented with “archaeo brown” on the Swoosh and heels. These panels appear in textured leather, a clear reference to the fuzzy shell of the coconut.
Similar to its companions, the Coconut AF1 features subtle details that make it look fresh from the grocery store. A produce sticker sits at the heels and insoles, and on the inside of the tongue you’ll find a nutrition fact label. To finish off the look, the soles take on the creamy appearance of coconut milk, while retro “Nike” branding appears at the heel.
Don’t skip your daily serving — Nike has yet to confirm release details for any of its tropical fruit sneakers yet, and it’s possible that even more will surface to complete the pack. Expect more info soon, based on the standard pattern of leaks, and prepare not to be the only one going nuts come drop day.