Nike's latest Valentine's Day Air Force 1 shoe comes with a hidden message

Love is in the air — and on our feet. Plenty of brands have kept busy dropping Valentine’s Day sneakers, but no label is spoiling its consumers more than Nike. This year, it seems the Swoosh has a lot of sweethearts. The brand’s latest V-Day sneaker, dubbed “Love for All,” takes shape in its popular Air Force 1 Low silhouette, and has been given a pretty-in-pink makeover.

Most of Nike’s love-filled offerings have arrived in the same AF1 Low model, differentiated by their diverse details. After debuting a single-heart detailed Air Force 1 Low, the brand released another devoted to detail, which featured heart-shaped perforations and a secret love letter. The latest AF1 to drop is a perfect mix of the two that came before it, with a clean white base and creative Valentine's Day details.

Peace and love — This shoe celebrates love in every form, literally and figuratively. An all-white leather upper, complemented by white laces, at first glance looks like a regular AF1 sneaker. But upon taking a closer look at the shoe’s lateral and medial Swooshes, a stand-out sign can be seen.

At the lateral, a bubblegum pink Swoosh features raised jelly-like bubble lettering that reads “Love.” Adding to this message, the medial Swoosh reads, “Love For All” in a similar font. Inside the shoe, the lovefest continues, with insoles expressing similar sentiments with phrases including “handle with respect,” and “contents may vary in size, color, and shape.” Whether you’re ready to indulge in self-love or romance this February 14, this sneaker is ready to celebrate.

Hits of the same bubblegum pink arrive at the heel and tongue, boasting Nike branding. At the heel, a small white heart surrounds the brand’s logo, to add just a little more love to the otherwise all-white shoe.

A passionate purchase — A release date has yet to be announced for the “Love For All” Air Force 1 Low, but given the shoe’s pink hue and love-filled message, consumers can expect a drop within the next few weeks. While the shoe would make a great Valentine’s Day gift (to yourself or another), its wide-reaching message of unity and peace is one that’s welcomed in 2021, and can be celebrated even after February 14. After all, who doesn’t love a unique pair of sneakers?

Set to retail at $110, the “Love For All” sneaker is a great upgrade from your everyday kicks, and preaches a message of inclusivity. We only wish Nike would do the same with its drops to ensure we could get our hands on this silhouette and have “Sneakers For All.”