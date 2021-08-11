These bizarre pointed-toe Nike Air Force 1 shoes will blow your mind

If you’re someone who wears sneakers everywhere, you likely own a pair of Nike’s Air Force 1s. Their clean look allows them to match any outfit, meaning you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style.

Mihara Yasuhiro, who describes his namesake brand as “sublime meets ridiculous,” has modified Nike’s famous silhouette to fit his label’s description. Making the sneaker his own, the Japanese designer recently unveiled an Air Force 1-like shoe featuring a pointed toe — balancing the shoe’s casual air with a ridiculous spiked twist. Arriving in five different colors, the sneaker looks like a business loafer, except for its toe box perforations, thick laces, and leather overlays.

Points were made — First debuted at Yasuhiro’s June runway show, the sneaker boasts many similarities to Nike’s Air Force 1, save for its Swoosh. Overlays on the mudguards, eyestays, and heels mimic the famous model, while perforations on the toe box make the inspiration obvious. High-top iterations of the pointed sneaker even sport the same ankle straps as the AF1.

Mihara Yasuhiro

Thick shoelaces, a branded “MMY” tongue tag, and the shoe’s distinct sharp toe make the design Yasuhiro’s, saving him from one of Nike’s infamous lawsuits. The Swoosh is notorious for defending its sneaker designs, especially when it comes to the Air Force 1, which serves as a canvas for many of the brand’s collaborations. A modified toe and lack of Nike branding, however, are enough to keep cease-and-desist orders — and possibly real orders for the shoe — at bay.

Arriving in classic white, black, red, dark green, and neon yellow, there’s a pair fit for any business casual event; office meetings, weddings, and Halloween parties seem like appropriate settings to wear the spiked sneakers. Of course, the shoes could also be worn at any fashion event, given the industry fits into Yasuhiro’s description of “sublime meets ridiculous” — and more so the latter.

Mihara Yasuhiro Mihara Yasuhiro Mihara Yasuhiro

You’ll have to plan your fits out in advance, though, as Yasuhiro’s spiky shoes won’t be released until spring 2022. Their price will likely be as ridiculous as their design, especially as many of the Japanese designer’s sneakers retail for anywhere from $300 to $700. If you’re really invested in the funky fashion, though, make it a point to mark the upcoming launch on your calendar.