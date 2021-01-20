Nike has a Valentine's Day Air Force 1 for the special someone in your life

Some peoples' love language is gift giving, and there must be a smaller population within who express their adulation through kicks. Nike will soon enable this specific congregation by allowing them to shoot Cupid's arrow in the form of an Air Force.

The Air Force 1 "Valentines Day" will arrive just in time for the premier day of intertwining affection and consumption. It's decorated with a little heart underneath the Swoosh that contains, wait for it, another Swoosh.

Even if you don't have a special someone to purchase this for or to urge to purchase on your behalf, who among us doesn't loooooove Nike? No one has to be left out of this heart-festooned Air Force 1, not even those who only have themselves to love on come February 14.

Nike

A super clean AF1 — Jokes aside about the heart, which may or may not be an acceptable substitute for flowers and chocolate, the Valentine's Day Air Force 1 is crisp. You can't beat an all-white Air Force 1, and coming in close behind is a mix of white and off-white, the latter of which makes up the Swoosh and sole.

Deep red detailing to match the silver-lined heart appears through the Swoosh logo on the heel and tongue, as well as on the striking foot bed. And that's it, folks! Sometimes less is better, and the restraint on this Air Force 1 makes for a hit.

I would be more than happy to get these for Valentine's Day, were it not for the fact that the loneliness in my heart is filled only by the fleeting dopamine hits from my latest cop and the thicc cat that sits by me as I work every day.

Nike