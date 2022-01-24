Nike's Air Force 1 'Valentine's Day' is one of the cutest sneakers ever

If you’re dating a sneakerhead, Nike is about to drop the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day. Official images have surfaced for the annual Air Force 1 celebrating the holiday, and this year’s may just be the most creative sneaker yet.

Charm bracelets are the theme for the new Valentine’s Day sneaker, with “Love Nike” spelled out across the toe sneakers through a beaded lace dubrae. The motif is then repeated on the pink Swoosh, giving it a raised, brick-like texture. The rest of the sneaker keeps things super clean with white comprising the majority of the AF1, while the midsole adds another dash of pink and red branding appears on the tongue and mustache.

The word is still mum on whether the Air Force 1 “Valentine’s Day” will be a women’s or not, as past years have vacillated between sizing. A release date has yet to be set in stone either, and it’s possible delays will prevent the sneaker from dropping before the actual holiday.

The hottest sneaker in the world — 2022 should bring another year flush with Air Force 1 releases, as the silhouette is now the top-selling sneaker in the world for two years running.

NPD’s resident sneaker expert Matt Powell released his industry review for 2021 and found that, no surprise, Nike absolutely dominated the market. All but one of the 10 top-selling sneakers in the world came from either Nike or Jordan Brand, with Adidas’ NMD R1 coming in at sixth. The top five sneakers all come from Nike proper, putting (in order) the Air Max 270, Air Vapormax Plus, Revolution, and Air Max 97 behind the Air Force 1.

Air Force 1s have become so hot that finding a classic pair of all-whites has become increasingly difficult, and as the Valentine’s Day release shows, Nike still isn’t running out of ways to remix the more than 30-year-old sneaker. Securing this year’s holiday sneaker for your partner will show not only that you love them, but also that you put in some work to make it happen.