Nike’s newest Air Jordan 1 is actually a remixed throwback to its roots, coating the original “Bred” color palette with a slick patent sheen. It’s a slightly-upgraded homage to the very first Air Jordan 1, which Michael Jordan infamously wore up and down the Bulls court in spite of NBA’s uniform guidelines.

“Patent Bred” retains the essential design DNA of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High, as well as the original color placements. Glossy black paneling is contrasted by a Varsity Red toe box, heel overlay, and swoosh. The recognizable Air Jordan logo is embossed in black, near a stitched Nike tag on the tongue. The OG Bred High has been consistently re-released since its ‘80s debut, but the slight sheen of this pair feels distinctly modern. Following other patent releases like the “All-Star” Dunk and “Fearless” Air Jordan 1, “Patent Bred” brings its OG industry clout to the trend.

A living legend — Ironically, although “Bred” symbolizes the beginnings of the Air Jordan 1, it has come to represent the warped hype and resale gouging of modern-day sneaker culture. While the hype is understandable — it is, after all, the first Jordan — every “Bred” release practically guarantees a SNKRS crash and resale inflation.

Dedicated collectors can currently buy the OG 1984 Breds for $3,500, but even recent re-releases flip for upwards of $800. The Bred color palette has crept through nearly every Nike silhouette, but none of them hit like the ones on court with Jordan himself. The Bred Air Jordan 1 High is one of the most recognizable sneakers ever made; its icon status remains unchanged, while its value keeps climbing, despite consistent re-releases.