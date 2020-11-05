Wearing the Air Jordan 1 'Dark Mocha': No Travis Scott, no problem

Style
There's no backward Nike Swoosh, but you won't miss it.
Before we go any further, you should know this pair of Jordans sold out within seconds when it launched on October 31. That said, you can still get them from apps like GOAT, though you'll have to pay about double their original price of $170.
The Dark Mocha AJ1 comes nearly two years after Nike launched its ultra hyped Air Jordan 1 High "Travis Scott," a collaboration with the superstar rapper that featured a similar color scheme — and a backward "Swoosh" logo.