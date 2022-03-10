Wearing Nike's J Balvin Jordan 1: The colorful sneaker we needed

Style
With an Air Jordan 2 on the way, this is is the perfect time to revisit the Colombian singer's first collab with Jumpman.
When J Balvin debuted his Air Jordan 1 shoe at Super Bowl 54 in 2020, it was a major achievement not just for the Colombian singer but Latinos as a whole. After all, it’s not every day that our people get their own Nike sneaker.
J Balvin’s take on the iconic AJ1 is full of color, complete with a textile upper with rough cuts and a DIY aesthetic — like exposed foam on the tongue, similar to what the late Virgil Abloh did with his own Nike shoes.