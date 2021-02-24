Nike's Jordan 1 'Light Army' has a bronze finish with a gray twist

The Air Jordan 1 has come in just about every color under the sun — and now we're getting one that looks like it's been baked by that very star. A new "Light Army" variation of the OG high-top is slated to release in March, and it instantly stands out with a bronze finish.

By pairing it with black, gray, and white, Jordan Brand has given its seminal shoe a natural makeover that, at best, can be seen as a lesser version of Bodega's "Fauna Brown" Dunk High. At worst, it's a literal shining example of how there are too many non-original Air Jordan 1s. Purists don't want anything Michael Jordan himself didn't play in, and this "Light Army" color treatment never would have found its way onto the court.

Slightly weathered — Originally referred to as the "Rust Shadow," this Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG sees its bronze paneling hit with a lightly aged patina. Its gray back panel comes in suede, adding another texture, while the black base comes in your standard pebbled leather.

A slight pop of color comes on the tongue in the form of a lime green Nike logo, and it's surrounded by visible stitching that sets it apart from the true OG models. This same color appears on the insole's logo ‚ and whether you like the shoe or not, you've gotta admit it sits exceptionally well alongside bronze.

I'm still on the fence on whether the "Light Army" is an abomination or fresh deviation from the Air Jordan 1s more standard range of colors. And if you're on undecided, too, you've got a couple of weeks to decide if the cop is for you.

Coming in early March — While it hasn't been announced who all's getting stock, the "Light Army" Air Jordan 1 has been confirmed for a March 10 release. Pricing comes in at the sneaker's standard $170 — and if I had to guess, it'll sell for around the same price, if not less, on the secondary market.

But hey, someone's gotta love it. The OG Air Jordan 1 never sits unsold, but at the very least this one will be relatively easier to secure.