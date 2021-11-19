Nike let a Make-A-Wish patient design an awesome Air Jordan 1 sneaker

13-year-old Make-a-Wish patient and sneakerhead Jordan Carranzo received the rare honor of an exclusive pair of Air Jordan 1s. Jordan Brand allowed Carranzo, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, to design his own sneakers utilizing FlyEase technology to make them more accessible.

The kicks, which were made just for Carranzo and his family and won’t go on sale to the general public, use the highly coveted “Royal White” color scheme as its basis with any icy blue outsole. Laces are stitched on only for the sake of appearance, with fastening coming from a velcro strap that wraps around the collar. A zippered entry underneath also makes the sneaker easier to put on

Further personalization for Carranzo comes through in a series of logos created just for him, including an Air Jordan wings mark recomposed to contain his initials in the middle. A speedy wheelchair graphic that also riffs on the wings logo also appears on the foxing and underneath the semi-translucent midsole, in addition to popping up as a repeating print on the liner. Printed on the insole is a hand-written message from Carranzo reading, "Just because your [sic] disabled doesn't mean your dream can't come true."

Jordan Brand does have similar pairs — While there’s no way to get your hands on Carranzo’s exclusive sneakers, Jordan Brand already offers an Air Jordan 1 that utilizes the same accessible technology. Sizes left for the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase available from Nike are quite limited and are currently only available for kids, which would make now a great time for the brand to double-down on ensuring it makes enough pairs to meet demand from people with disabilities.

But by giving Carranzo a pair of Jordans to truly call his own, Jordan Brand has made a dream come true for a young sneakerhead and takes the opportunity to highlight how Nike is striving toward inclusivity with specially tailored design. Earlier this year, the Nike Go FlyEase emerged as a game-changing, totally hands-free sneaker — but that too needs to be made in greater quantities in order to be truly accessible.