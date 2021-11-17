Nike’s ‘Ugly Christmas’ Jordan sneaker is a perfect match for your ugly sweater

A very ugly Air Jordan 1 has been added to Jordan Brand’s annual holiday assortment — and that’s not a disparaging description, but an acknowledgement of a sneaker that absolutely understands the assignment.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is getting an “Ugly Christmas Sweater” variant that’s precisely as tacky as it should be. Appearing on the upper’s quarter and collar is a knit pattern featuring Michael Jordan’s “23,” a basketball, and snow flakes thrown in for good measure. The pattern clashes dramatically with the rest of the sneaker, which is done up in a familiar makeup of red, black, and white.

Whether intentionally or not, choosing the mid-top version of the Air Jordan 1 was an appropriate choice for a sneaker subject to mild mockery. Sneakerheads are widely derisive toward the Air Jordan 1 Mid, which is seen as an abomination resulted from tinkering with the beloved Air Jordan 1.

A sneaker you might wear one month a year — While Jordan Brand perfectly executed the concept of an ugly Christmas sweater-inspired sneaker, you have to wonder if its success might be its downfall. Unsightly Christmas sweaters are often cheap, which makes purchasing them for wearing once as a joke a not unreasonable investment.

The Air Jordan 1 “Ugly Christmas Sweater,” however, will not be getting a discount — and it may be hard to convince sneakerheads to purchase a shoe they wouldn’t want to wear year round. Instead of relegating it to an appearance at a lone Christmas party, you could reasonably wear it during the ever-expanding Christmas season. But after that, well, it’s likely to languish for the rest of the year.

For now, Jordan Brand appears to be minimizing the risk as the sneaker has only been confirmed for grade school sizing at $105 a pair. With a little under two weeks to spare before the Air Jordan 1’s November 30 release date, we could come to find out adult sizing will also be available. If not, perhaps it’s best for all that the joke is left to the kiddies.