Nike's Valentine's Day Air Jordan 1 Mid sneaker is love at first sight

If there’s ever a time for brands to play the creativity card, it’s for the holidays. One in particular that gets the lovers treatment is Valentine’s Day, and Nike is always at the forefront. To add to this year’s festivities, the Swoosh is releasing a special Air Jordan 1 Mid for the soft at heart.

Nike is pretty consistent with its V-Day sneakers, dressing them in pinks and tasteful details like love letters, feathers, and heart motifs. This sneaker is much quieter than the hot pink mess of a Dunk that also got the Valentine’s Day treatment this year and features a design inspired by flower bouquets.

Playing Cupid — Tumbled white leather and mesh top the base, while the overlays are done in sultry pink and purple shades. Iridescent red takes over the elongated Swoosh and Air Jordan logos, and the Jumpman tongue tab follows suit with its signature orange. The cherry on top comes through the heel of the sneaker, which gives way to a three-rose bouquet. The roses appear in various shades and give the Mid a little something extra to love.

Based on the popularity of previous Nike Valentine’s Day sneakers, it’s safe to assume the Mid will get scooped up quickly. Though the brand tends to stick to classic silhouettes like the Air Force 1, Dunk, and Air Max for its Valentine’s releases, the dip into Air Jordans could add to its overall appeal and price. It’s going to be coveted for sure, but it’s better to have loved and lost (on a bid) than not at all.

There isn’t a confirmed release date yet, but keep an eye out in the upcoming weeks. The holiday is just around the corner and what better way to show you care than a bouquet of sneakers?