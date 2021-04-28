Edgar Alvarez

Unboxed: Nike’s Aleali May ‘Califia’ Jordan 1 Zoom sneaker

A luxe blend of colors and glossy fabrics.

The Califia AJ1 Zoom is the latest collaboration between Jordan Brand and stylist, model, and designer Aleali May, which she says is inspired by her high school drill team in Los Angeles.

May says her latest Nike shoe pays homage to her roots and being a part of that drill team during her high school days, where she was taught the importance of community, leadership, as well as self-expression and confidence. These are all elements she applies to her work, and life, today.

