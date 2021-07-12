Nike’s Aleali May ‘Fortune’ Jordan 14 is another stunning women’s sneaker

Following the release of her “Califia” Air Jordan 1, Aleali May has debuted another project alongside Jordan Brand, this time reworking the Nike Air Jordan 14 Low. Decked out in a fully gray suede upper and accented by gold hits and marbled green panels, the sneaker varies from May’s past designs while still bearing her signature style — making the slept-on AJ14 as coveted as her hyped AJ1s.

May has become one of Jordan Brand’s frequent collaborators, expanding the label’s women’s offerings with styles that appeal to all sneakerheads regardless of gender. Like many in the sneaker community, May sees meaning in shoes — her last collaboration was centered around women’s empowerment and their fight to be included in the sneaker world. With many calling for a more gender-neutral sneaker space, inclusive sizing, and female representation, Aleali May’s collaborations are welcomed.

It’s personal — In an Instagram post announcing the upcoming Air Jordan 14 Low, May credited her grandmother and great tita (aunt) Sue as inspiration behind the shoe. Writing on the multiple roles women must play everyday — including mother, athlete, designer, and group chat comedian — May wrote: “Our identity isn’t just formed by what we wear, but by the actions we take. It’s based on how we live, and the environments we create.” Her AJ14 Low, she said, embodies the essential lessons her female role models have introduced to her.

Named “Fortune,” the sneaker seems to nod to her success, and encourages others to seek the same results. “Stay down… never forgetting where you came from. Stay consistent… charging forwards, no matter what the roadblocks. Stay loyal… being true to who you are; becoming the person your younger self dreamed of,” May advised her followers, while describing the messages aligned with her Air Jordan 14 Low.

Dropping next month — A soft gray suede covers the sneaker’s upper, while black dresses the collar and lace unit. Hits of marbled green on the tongue bar and midsole nod to jade — an extremely durable yet beautiful stone — perhaps also referencing the perseverance of women. Keeping with the jeweled theme, metallic gold hits the shoe’s support plates.

May disclosed in her Instagram post that her “Fortune” AJ14 Low would launch globally on August 19. While details are still scarce, the sneaker will likely be released via a SNKRS lottery-based draw as well as through select retailers — better hope you’re fortunate enough to get a pair.