Nike's A Ma Maniére Jordan 2 sneaker is so luxurious and so burgundy

A Ma Maniére is truly doing things their own way. The brand arguably had two of the best sneaker collaborations in 2021 with its Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 1 High sneaker drops. Now, it’s time for the Atlanta-based label and Jordan Brand’s middle child to enter the game.

The duo’s Air Jordan 2 sneaker was teased by way of sneaker leaker account zSneakerheadz in December and now the collab’s official release is on the horizon. Thanks to leaked images from Sole Retriever that surfaced on the internet, we get a better look at what’s bound to be a highly anticipated release.

Third time’s the charm — According to the sneak peek, the shoe borrows elements from its two predecessors, including the “Sail/Black/Burgundy Crush” color scheme and snake-like material of the AJ1 and the quilted sockliners of the AJ3. AMM branding sits on the newest version’s heels with a “MANIÉRE” stamp and an embossed hangtag on the laces. Co-branded insoles highlight the two collaborators and the packaging is rumored to have some special design elements.

Jordan Brand has a special place in its heart for the Air Jordan 2, one of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls silhouettes, and it’s going through a cultural resurgence. The late Virgil Abloh dressed a pair in Off-White, Union Los Angeles gave one a vintage look, and reggaetonero J Balvin contributed a glow-in-the-dark iteration.

Given this is the third Air Jordan sneaker for James Whitner’s A Ma Maniére, a sublabel of the overarching Whitaker Group, it’s safe to assume the shoes will feature unique details and high craftsmanship – along with plenty of people trying to get their hands on a pair. With past releases, the brand has given priority to its Atlanta customers and women in general, so there may be a certain rollout strategy up its sleeve.