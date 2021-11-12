Nike’s Jordan 9 Boot NRG is the perfect water-resistant sneaker for winter

Jordan Brand is bringing back one if its hit winterized sneakers just in time for the weather that wreak havoc on your kicks.

The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG “Black Gum,” originally released in 2017, is set to re-release this month as a no-brainer choice for winter. Inspired by Nike's Special Field Boot, the nearly 30-year-old sneaker is retooled with a suede and leather upper with a water-resistant coating. A lugged outsole will also add grip for slippery surfaces, while a gusseted tongue and metal eyelets increase durability for the sneaker-boot hybrid.

Throughout the years, Jordan Brand has released a small assortment of winterized sneakers, but it’s the Air Jordan 9’s bulky, high-top shape that lends itself best to transformation into a boot. Even if the 9 isn’t your favorite silhouette, the Boot NRG version should be a highly appealing choice if you want to keep wearing sneakers during the gnarliest days of winter.

The lore of the AJ9 — First introduced in 1993, the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 9 was the first sneaker from Michael Jordan’s signature line to be released after he retired from the NBA to play baseball. While Penny Hardaway and other players received player-editions to wear on-court in his stead, Jordan himself had a version reconfigured into a baseball cleat in order to keep the brand alive on the diamond. (A game-worn and autographed pair from Jordan sold for $93,000 last year at auction.)

The most celebrated Air Jordans are often tied to specific moments in his career, but the fact that Jordan never played basketball in the Air Jordan 9 is probably why isn’t one of the more sought-after silhouettes. But setting aside the desire to “be like Mike,” the Boot NRG makeover is probably the best winterized Jordan there is — particularly with its gum outsole.

The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG is slated to release at 10 a.m. ET November 24 through Nike’s website. While the sneaker typically retails for $190, the winterized version is marked up to $225 — which ain’t so bad for such a versatile pair of shoes.