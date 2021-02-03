Nike's Jordan x Off-White 'Sail' apparel collection drops this month

Virgil Abloh has a treat for fans as they eagerly await his sequel to “The Ten.” With new footwear on the way, the designer has announced an apparel collection dropping in partnership with Jordan Brand. First seen last year, Abloh’s latest apparel collaboration blends classic-inspired silhouettes with Off-White’s signature graphics.

Fresh off of ripping off Nike’s Foamposite sneaker for Louis Vuitton, Abloh has hinted at another collaborative capsule with the sportswear brand, launching an interactive website offering a deeper look into his work with the Swoosh. The new site gives users a behind-the-scenes look at Nike and Off-White’s “The Ten” collection, but alongside campaign imagery and an extensive archive of samples and unreleased photos, Abloh teases seven “actually pending” sneaker collaborations. Pixelated versions of the shoes can be seen at the bottom of his website, mixed in with past models of his Off-White and Nike collection.

Small but mighty — With shoes expected from the designer, his apparel capsule consists of just three pieces. The miniature collection was originally meant to drop alongside the Off-White Air Jordan 5 in “Sail,” which might help explain its small array of offerings. If anything, the assortment’s size will only make it harder to cop.

Jordan Brand x Off-White

As previously rumored, the capsule includes a hoodie, T-shirt, and pants. A red Jumpman is stitched on the front of the hoodie, while the back features Off-White’s signature arrow branding with an overlapping Air Jordan emblem. The sweatshirt itself is white with tan detailing, while all branding stands out in a bright red. If the hues look familiar, it’s because they’re the same shades seen on Off-White’s Air Jordan 5 — now Abloh has created an entire outfit you can match the sneaker with.

Jordan Brand x Off-White

Blending the same white and tan tones as seen on the hoodie, woven pants feature Abloh’s recognizable “SHOELACES” on its strings and drawcords. With identical red Off-White x Jordan Brand motifs and red hits on the pocket zippers, these warmup pants round out the most hyped sweatsuit ever.

To fully complete the look, however, Abloh is also dropping some basketball-specific heat. A clean white T-shirt, adorned with artist Philip Burke’s hand-drawn illustrations, depicts a small child — possibly young Abloh — dreaming of Michael Jordan. The design is complemented by a black Off-White x Jordan Brand logo on the left sleeve.

Jordan Brand x Off-White

A costly cop — Those who were lucky enough to cop Abloh’s Off-White Air Jordan 5 in the first place now have an entire fit to match — if they can score the apparel, that is. The capsule is expected to drop on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. on Nike’s SNKRS, where all the merch can be found in sizes S-2XL.

The hoodie is priced at a whopping $350, while the woven pants retail for $300. At $100, the T-shirt is the cheapest piece of the collection, but price won’t deter hypebeasts from copping the full fit. Instead, you’ll see them wearing it in entirety, Off-White Air Jordan 5s and all. At retail price, that’s just short of $1,000 — so you’ll either be confused for Abloh or robbed. Good luck with that!