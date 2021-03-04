Nike’s bacon-themed Air Max 90 sneaker can be all yours this month

One of Nike’s most beloved shoes is done cooking, and the brand is ready to serve it up to fans on SNKRS. The brand’s Air Max 90 “Bacon,” originally launched in 2004 alongside NYC sneaker boutique Dave’s Quality Meat, is receiving its first-ever reissue in 2021. Complete with original design cues and themed packaging, the delectable shoe is set to drop on SNKRS later this month.

It’s accompanied by other retro Air Max re-releases, which are all dropping in celebration of Nike’s Air Max Day. DJ Khaled let us know the brand plans to re-launch its collaborative 2006 Clot Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” sneaker, and a note shown on his Instagram revealed the sneaker would drop in time for the commemorative sneaker day. Of course, copping the re-release of either shoe might be harder than scoring an original model — especially given the insider treatment we’ve seen from Nike recently. Let’s just hope we can get a taste — and not a fleeting whiff — of this pork-inspired Air Max 90.

SNKRS’ finest fare — While we’ve already gotten a first look at the delicious design of the sneaker, Nike has reinvigorated our appetites with new imagery and a peek at the packaging. A promotional photo shows the sneakers encased in shrink wrap, just like a cut of meat. The accompanying text reads, “This prime cut has been aged since 2004 and will be served on Air Max Day,” confirming the shoe’s drop.

Nike

The updated imagery also includes closer looks at the shoe’s branding details and upper. Boasting a white leather base, red suede overlays, and a pink Swoosh and tongue, this Air Max 90 looks good enough to eat. Dark brown molds, seen dispersed around the heels and eyestays, help the sneaker in mimicking our favorite breakfast food.

As seen in Nike’s photos, it seems as though the shoe will come with three sets of laces. Each matches a primary hue seen on the sneaker, coming in light tan, red, and pink iterations. Humorously, they’ve been displayed in a way that resembles bacon, and only fuel our appetite for the Air Max 90.

Nike