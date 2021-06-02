Style

Nike has an Air Max 90 sneaker that comes with its own charm bracelet

The Swoosh is hopping on the charming Y2K jewelry trend.

Maya Ernest

Beaded jewelry has taken over streetwear, adding a touch of playfulness to post-pandemic fashion and making “real” clothes somewhat appealing. The ‘00s accessories have become so popular that even footwear companies are adopting the trend — industry leader Nike released an Air Max 90 sneaker complete with a charm bracelet reading “NIKE.”

Decorated in pastel shades with smiley face details, Nike’s shoe seemingly appeals to Gen Z, a generation whose fashion revolves around quirky, unique pieces. With members taking to TikTok to discover what’s trending, brands are desperate to create a viral product — and the latest beaded trend only has companies hastening to profit off the trend before it's deemed out of style. So far, Crocs has debuted a “festival vibes” beaded clog — which sold out nearly immediately, thanks to TikTok — while Adidas experimented with fully-sequined sneakers, with a less successful result. Will Nike’s design be able to fit into the trend in time?

Nike’s most charming shoe yet — Reminiscent of the “Lemon Drop” Dunks that dropped earlier this year, the women’s exclusive Air Max 90 takes on a summery yellow and white color scheme. A white base makes way for pastel yellow accents on the eyelets and sole unit, while a brighter yellow shade hits the sneaker’s Swoosh and heel tab branding. Mudguards break up the look with a muted tan color that also applies to the outsole.

Nike

Unlike most Nike sneakers, the Swoosh isn’t the highlight of the shoe’s lateral profile. Instead, two tabs allow a chain link to dangle off the side of the heel, making room for a branded charm bracelet. In teal, blue, red, and pink lettering, individual charms read “NIKE,” accompanied by a smiley face charm where the smile has been replaced with a Swoosh — representative of the brand’s “Have A Nike Day” logo.

Available for purchase now — A design this cute is hard to come by — not because Nike doesn’t make them often, but because the company often limits such designs to a lottery-based draw on SNKRS. With Nike treating this charming iteration as an experiment, though, pairs are available for immediate purchase at select retailers like Footlocker and Champs for $130.

Nike

The rarity of the occasion, and the sneaker’s delicate features, are leading sizes to sell out fast. You’ve got limited time to score the shoe — but the success of its design surely means Nike will be adding jewelry to its future models.