Nike has an Air Max 90 sneaker that comes with its own charm bracelet

Beaded jewelry has taken over streetwear, adding a touch of playfulness to post-pandemic fashion and making “real” clothes somewhat appealing. The ‘00s accessories have become so popular that even footwear companies are adopting the trend — industry leader Nike released an Air Max 90 sneaker complete with a charm bracelet reading “NIKE.”

Decorated in pastel shades with smiley face details, Nike’s shoe seemingly appeals to Gen Z, a generation whose fashion revolves around quirky, unique pieces. With members taking to TikTok to discover what’s trending, brands are desperate to create a viral product — and the latest beaded trend only has companies hastening to profit off the trend before it's deemed out of style. So far, Crocs has debuted a “festival vibes” beaded clog — which sold out nearly immediately, thanks to TikTok — while Adidas experimented with fully-sequined sneakers, with a less successful result. Will Nike’s design be able to fit into the trend in time?

Nike’s most charming shoe yet — Reminiscent of the “Lemon Drop” Dunks that dropped earlier this year, the women’s exclusive Air Max 90 takes on a summery yellow and white color scheme. A white base makes way for pastel yellow accents on the eyelets and sole unit, while a brighter yellow shade hits the sneaker’s Swoosh and heel tab branding. Mudguards break up the look with a muted tan color that also applies to the outsole.

Nike

Unlike most Nike sneakers, the Swoosh isn’t the highlight of the shoe’s lateral profile. Instead, two tabs allow a chain link to dangle off the side of the heel, making room for a branded charm bracelet. In teal, blue, red, and pink lettering, individual charms read “NIKE,” accompanied by a smiley face charm where the smile has been replaced with a Swoosh — representative of the brand’s “Have A Nike Day” logo.

Available for purchase now — A design this cute is hard to come by — not because Nike doesn’t make them often, but because the company often limits such designs to a lottery-based draw on SNKRS. With Nike treating this charming iteration as an experiment, though, pairs are available for immediate purchase at select retailers like Footlocker and Champs for $130.

Nike

The rarity of the occasion, and the sneaker’s delicate features, are leading sizes to sell out fast. You’ve got limited time to score the shoe — but the success of its design surely means Nike will be adding jewelry to its future models.