Nike and EA Sports made a rare Air Max 90 for Super Bowl 54

With Super Bowl 54 just around the corner now, Nike is continuing its tradition of dropping limited-edition sneakers to celebrate the NFL's big game. This year, ahead of the clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on February 2 in Miami, the sportswear giant teamed up with EA Sports to design an exclusive version of the Air Max 90 featuring a Madden NFL 20 theme. It's an all-white pair with speckled red and blue midsoles, as well as shoe laces of with those same colors that have EA Sports' "It's in The Game" tag line written on them. The sneakers also come with removable snaps that let you customize different areas of each shoe, such as the lace guard and heel tab.

Super rare — If you're a fan of Madden (or football in general) and you really want these, well, I have some bad news: you'll need to be physically in Miami to have a chance to get them. Later tonight, at the EA Sports Bowl music event, the game developer will be raffling a pair every hour. And on Friday, January 31, Nike is to hold its own raffle at its Nike Miami flagship store. Nike and EA Sports told Input the Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90s won't launch anywhere else at retail.

Edgar Alvarez, Input

Themed console — As for that custom Xbox One X, which is decked out to match the design of Nike's special edition silhouette, the companies said that from January 30 at 11PM PT through February 8 at 10PM ET, Xbox will be hosting a contest on Twitter. People will need to retweet and comment on an upcoming tweet from the @Xbox account, and from there one winner will be selected to receive the Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90s, the matching, custom Xbox One X and, of course, a copy of the game from EA Sports.

With Xbox having nearly 14 million followers on Twitter, it's safe to say the odds simply aren't in your favor — but let's stay positive and wish everyone good luck.

Edgar Alvarez, Input

Edgar Alvarez, Input