Nike keeps it spooky with slimy, glow-in-the-dark Air Max 97 sneakers

In case you haven't heard, glow-in-the-dark footwear is hot in 2020. Just this week, we told you about the ultra hyped Bad Bunny x Crocs collaboration (which sold out in minutes on Tuesday), and now Nike is getting ready to drop a sneaker that can come to life in the dark right in time for Halloween. The Air Max 97 "Slime" is a spooky-themed version of one of Nike's most iconic shoes, featuring, well, slimy design details around the upper and a glow-in-the-dark midsole that includes the exposed Nike Air bag. As several sneaker blogs have pointed out, surprisingly there are no orange hues anywhere to be seen, as the Slime 97 seems to have traded those colors for a black, purple, and green look.

Plenty of Halloween energy — This new Halloween sneaker from Nike comes only a few weeks after we saw its "Freddy Krueger" Air Max 95 make the rounds, signaling that the brand is looking to go all out for the upcoming All Saints' Eve celebrations — even if in the real world those may look a little bit different than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nike

Throughout the years, Nike has had a slew of Halloween shoes that have become instant classics, including the unreleased Dunk Low Pro SB "Freddy Krueger" that sells for as much as $30,000 on resale apps such as GOAT. And while the Air Max 97 Slime likely won't be as coveted as that unreleased Freddy SB Dunk, it's still going to be a memorable pair worthy of being in most sneakerheads' collections.

Coming soon... Hopefully – Unfortunately, there's no word right now on when Nike plans to launch its glow-in-the-dark AM97s. But, considering how it has a Halloween vibe, you would think the company would release it sometime before October 31. So let's hope it does exactly that. Either way, here are some more images of the sneakers — which are probably going to make you want them even more. In the best way possible, that slimy Nike Swoosh is simply hard to unsee.

Nike

Nike

Nike