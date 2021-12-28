Nike's upcoming Air Max ‘Scorpion’ sneaker is basically a flotation device

If 2021 was the year of retros and vintage releases, 2022 could be time for something new. This might be what Nike had in mind as it gears up to debut a brand new Air Max: The Scorpion.

Ahead of the Air Max 1’s 35th anniversary next year, the Swoosh’s announcement may be calculated to boost the silhouette’s overall publicity, though the new model is interesting enough to stand on its own.

Nike

Rising to the occasion — At first glance, the Scorpion looks relatively similar to the Vapormax, a sneaker that’s known for its oversized sole unit. Nike’s new model has it beat though, with a huge, full-length Airbag that caps the upper from heel to toe and uses yellow-coated air bubbles for dimension. Treading coats the outsole in various shades to add some grip, matching the beige Flyknight upper.

A black Swoosh logo is stitched in horizontal lines and dips into the white midsole. Other details include a yellow heel tab, messy stitches to mimic a rough lace securing system, and more Nike branding on the tongue and toes.

Air Max-ing its potential — The Scorpion reaches new heights, literally, in terms of Air Max’s, beating out the preceding Air Max 270 and 720. Documents obtained by Complex note that Nike is building the legacy of the Air Max in the next few years and adding adjustable Air cushioning in 2025. There’s not much else to be said of the new Scorpion model, though Nike did reveal plans, according to Complex, to position it at the forefront of the updated Air Max initiative.

The Nike Air Max Scorpion is rumored to see a September 2022 release, though supply chain issues could threaten the drop. Official plans are up in the air, but that seems only fitting for a shoe this tall.