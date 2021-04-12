Nike’s Aleali May 'Califia' Air Jordan 1 sneaker is dropping soon

Photos leaked in February revealed renowned designer Aleali May was working alongside Nike and Jordan Brand again to create a glossy Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT. A new interview between May and her drill coach Shanora Holloway has unveiled even more, though, disclosing that an extensive range of apparel will drop alongside the new sneaker.

The capsule, dubbed the “Califia” collection, marks May’s fourth collaboration with Jordan Brand, but her first time dropping apparel with the brand. Centered around women’s empowerment, the collection’s name comes from Califia, the Black queen who potentially influenced the naming of Aleali’s home state, California. May was also inspired by her drill coach Holloway, who she said helped her and many others grow as people beyond the gym and field.

Personal and traditional details — Keeping true to May’s inspiration, the capsule embodies Los Angeles style, high-fashion trends, and varsity designs that nod to basketball and skateboarding. Utilizing the same blue and green shades found in May’s upcoming Jordan 1 Zoom — which will also be dubbed “Califia” — the collection references the colors of the schools Holloway has taught at. “Putting these colors on the shoes means a lot to me,” she said in the interview.

Jordan Brand

Through pieces like performance shorts, cropped jerseys, and full-length track tops, the apparel embraces athleisure and celebrates women in sports. Lifestyle pieces, like a leather-sleeved varsity jacket, see more of May’s personal touches. Adorned with patchwork detailing of the designer’s signature, the numbers “92” and “23,” and an outline of California state, the jacket perfectly translates May and the heritage of Jordan Brand.

Of course, the highlight of the collection is May’s Jordan 1 Zoom sneaker. Boasting royal blue uppers, collar flaps, and mudguards, and contrasted by an ivy green toe-box and heel, the shoe is as classy as it is unique. Cutouts only reveal more detail, showing off a glossy satin collar and Swoosh, alongside chenille Jordan Wings.

Jordan Brand

Coming this month — Jordan Brand and Aleali May’s “Califia” apparel collection, including the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, is set to drop April 22 on SNKRS, the Jordan website, and at select retailers. It’s not yet been announced whether the release will see a lottery-based draw or if items will be available for immediate purchase, but either way, you’re best entering third-party draws (for the sneakers especially). With demand growing since February — and May’s impeccable design — many will be trying to get their hands on the collection. Just know that when it drops, you should embody the same attitude Holloway credits the capsule with: strong, fearless, and powerful.