Nike upgrades a 25-year-old shoe with the Air Max Zoom 950

Earlier this year, Nike celebrated the 30-year anniversary of the Air Max 90 by reimagining it for the future. The Air Max 2090 maintained some of the Air Max 90's original DNA while updating it with Nike's latest technology and applying details that imagined what cars would look like in 70 years. The result was a shoe both old and new, familiar and yet still fresh.

Now, the Air Max 95 is getting a similar treatment. The Air Max Zoom 950 maintains the wavy lines of its predecessor with a new midsole packed with Zoom cushioning and additional Air Units. For its first release, it'll join the recently revived CO.JP series with a Japanese flag embellishment on the heel. In Japan, it'll release exclusively through the retailer Atmos — but it'll also have wider availability on the SNKRS app.

Atmos

A fan-favorite color treatment — For its debut, the Air Max Zoom 950 recreates one of the most beloved color treatments for the Air Max series. "Silver Bullet" was one of the original color schemes for the Air Max 97, featuring a silver-toned upper and red Swoosh. This was applied to an Air Max 95 in 2017 as part of Nike's celebration of the 97's 20-year anniversary. (Nike sure does love anniversaries.)

On the tech front, the leather upper of the Air Max 90 has been replaced by a lightweight, highly breathable monomesh material. Neoprene is used for the tongue for a more snug fit, and a much thicker foam midsole provides additional comfort in conjunction with Zoom cushioning at the forefront and two Air units in the rear.

Atmos

CO.JP continues its return — Just last week, Nike brought back its CO.JP series with an Air Jordan 1 color scheme from 2001 that was exclusive to Japan. The program, which sort of fizzled out by around 2010, involved Japan-only sneakers that were seminal for sneaker collectors. With its return, it doesn't maintain the same exclusivity — but it does nod to a bygone era when sneakerheads were part of a true subculture.

The Air Max Zoom 950 will continue its legacy as it releases August 15 through Atmos and Nike SNKRS. Pricing has yet to be announced, but it should come in around the $150 price tag for the Air Max 2090.