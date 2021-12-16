Nike’s unreleased Billie Eilish Air Force 1 sneaker is full of straps

Billie Eilish isn’t finished with Nike. After a successful release of her very on-brand Air Jordans this past fall, the songstress is back with a Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 High sneaker. The shoe was probably chosen to celebrate the Bruce Kilgore silhouette’s 40th anniversary next year.

You should see me in an AF1 — Thanks to Instagram user @iamricosuav, we get a first look at the upcoming release — which is oddly familiar to these strappy Adidas Stan Smiths. Clearly not a fan of color blocking or contrast, Eilish channeled a light brown shade for the majority of the sneaker’s construction. The color, responsible for the shoe’s “Mushroom” title, covers the suede uppers and sole. Billie didn’t change the shoe’s fundamental DNA, but she did replace the one velcro strap that usually secures the Air Force 1 with five that span from ankle to toe.

For an extra hit of branding, Eilish’s Blohsh logo takes over the lace deubré, a metal detail that separates the AF1 ‘07 from the original 1982 model. The sole features an “It’s hard to stop once you’ve started” message that also appears on the box, maybe referring to her sneaker designing career?

The party’s not over — Billie has a pretty distinguished fashion sense that’s held the public’s steady attention over the past few years. Baggy clothes, neon green hair, and a break into classic Hollywood glamor are only a few of her headline-worthy looks. Translating to the sneaker world, her choice of Air Jordan 15s was special, although questionable as it’s a pretty hated silhouette, while the Air Jordan 1 KO received a hard-to-match neon treatment. Overall, the 19-year-old Grammy winner isn’t scared to experiment or be the bad guy when it comes to unconventional sneakers.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Mushroom” doesn’t have a release date yet, but expect it to drop in early 2022.