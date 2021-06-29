Nike blings out its Air Force 1 with chunky ‘80s lace gems

Nike’s Air Force 1 is best known as an everyday staple or reliable go-to. Now, the brand is ensuring consumers can wear its classic sneaker virtually anywhere by dressing up the Air Force 1 in jewels and added texture. Aptly named “Bling,” the new iteration also calls back to vintage glam with its yellowed soles and mesh tongue.

Beaded jewelry has taken over streetwear looks, and Nike’s shoes are no exception. So far, the brand has translated the trend into a charm bracelet Air Max 1 and an Air Jordan 6 inspired by gold hoop earrings. With consumers looking to don more and more bling, sneakers can’t be left bare.

‘80s bling — Opting for a minimal upper, the “Bling” Air Force 1 comes dressed in its usual white leather, while its Swooshes and heels feature an elephant texture for added dimension. “Aged” yellow soles and an extended yellow mesh tongue further differentiate the sneaker from its usual look, catering to vintage-esque sneaker trends.

Nike

Yellow and purple jewels, akin to ‘80s costume jewelry, are interwoven into the left shoe’s lacing unit to add a bit of namesake bling to the Air Force 1. Each charm boasts a black Swoosh graphic inside its gem, while a third jewel — a gold bedazzled Swoosh — makes the concept clearer.

Rounding out the vintage-looking sneakers are mismatched branded insoles, which compliment the purple and yellow colors of the lace jewels. Alternatively, Nike branding on the heel tab of the shoe remains white to keep the AF1 looking sleek.

Nike

Drip dropping soon — Nike’s luxurious “Bling” sneaker is set to launch in the coming weeks on the brand’s website and at select retailers for $120. Those interested in the bedazzled sneaker should move quickly — resellers have recently moved onto the Air Force 1 model, and this blinged-out version may be no exception.

But unlike other Nike designs, this one is fairly DIY-able, meaning a drop fumble isn’t the end of the world. You can add your own luxurious twist to the AF1 sneaker by adding beads, craft store jewels, or even real gems to the lace unit. All in all, the add-ons will probably round out your $90 AF1 to the same price as the “Bling” sneaker — but the look will be entirely your own.