Nike will celebrate #AirMaxMonday with highlights of fan-made designs you can buy

#AirMaxMonday has been a thing on social media for years, and Nike is set to take full advantage of the organically created hashtag with an initiative focused on custom sneakers.

Each week, the Nike app will highlight four Air Max designs from selected influencers in four different cities. The designs will then link out to Nike By You, formerly known as NIKEiD, where customers can either purchase the sneakers as is or use them as a springboard for their own creations. In addition to the Nike app, they'll also be shared on @NikeSportswear and the respective city-based Instagram accounts.

Five weeks, twenty designs — The campaign began Monday and will run for a total of five weeks with designs from New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Chicago. This week, the highlighted designs included contributions from Tabban Soleimani and Maurice Harris on the Nike Air Max 270 React ENG, as well as two Air Max 90s.

As appealing and purchasable as their designs are, the whole idea is to get you creating your own. So head to Nike By You to get crackin'.

Nike

A new strategy from the Swoosh — Given the current state of retail, i.e. nonexistent IRL, the new #AirMaxMonday is part of Nike's plan to double down on its digital efforts as part of its adjustments to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While the difficulty and hardship of living through history isn't lost on anyone, it is also a catalyzing moment where we can learn," Heidi O’Neill, Nike's head of consumer and retail, told Input. "And something I believe in personally is the power of moments, so I am really interested in what this moment can teach us both as individual leaders and as a company.

Aside from the new shopping experiences, Nike has also been filling up its Run Club and Training Club apps with workouts well-suited for isolation. The premium version of NTC has even been made free and includes tips for mindfulness, nutrition, recovery, and sleep.

As Nike says, if you have a body, you're an athlete. And right now, our bodies are one of the few things that haven't been taken away from us.

Nike