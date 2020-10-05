Nike lets you turn your favorite Pendleton blanket into a custom sneaker

For the third consecutive year, Nike will soon add a new range of Pendleton patterns to its custom sneaker platform Nike By You (previously known as Nike ID). Both the Air Force 1 and Air Max 97 will be available to customize with four types of wool from the heritage textile manufacturer.

For each silhouette, you'll begin with one of six pre-designed color variants and begin tweaking from there. For the Air Max 97, Pendleton patterns will be available on the sneaker's tongue and each of the stripes that are the signature of the 23-year-old sneaker. Options for the Air Force 1 are much more bountiful, with everything on the upper besides the laces allowed to be made in a Pendleton print.

Nike

Customize now, buy later — Nike By You isn't allowing purchases yet for the Pendleton options, but you can begin the customization process already. Dark and light versions of the Scout Stripe are the most fun element to bring in from Pendleton, but solid Earth tones are also available in Pendleton wool. Both shoes come with a leather hang tag embossed with a mountain scene, as well as another Pendleton tag attached to the bagtab on the Air Max 97 and and the Air Force 1's Swoosh.

Whatever you create will bring a warmer version of two of Nike's most beloved sneakers into your rotation that are perfect for fall and winter. The wool turns the shoes into pieces of Americana that'll look great with your favorite jeans and flannels.

Unless you're a Nike member — It appears that select Nike members can already complete their Pendleton purchase, although a wider release date hasn't yet been announced. In previous years, the Pendleton customization options all became available in October — so you shouldn't have to wait much longer.

Pricing is set at $190 for the Air Max 97 and $140 for the Air Force 1, which is the same price as other custom 97s and brings a $30 upcharge for the AF1s. Not a bad deal for the same fabric from one of the most covetable blankets around.

Nike