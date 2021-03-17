Nike and Clot are making a tea-inspired Air Max 1 sneaker

Clot has officially unveiled its second Nike Air Max 1 of the year, following up the “Kiss of Death” with a darker “Cha” variant that takes inspiration from tea.

Like its predecessor, which was based on the Chinese reflexology or “Qi,” this Air Max features a primary color scheme of brown and red. But now there are multiple shades of the latter color, including a dark brown on the mudguard and heel counter. Gone are the orange accents, as the midsole is also rendered in dark brown with the character on the heel now red.

Making a return is the translucent toe cap that reveals a reflexology map on the insole, as well as the same smoky blue outsole. As Clot founder Edison Chen explained, “After reflexology usually comes tea” — making the “Cha” variant a natural follow-up.

The sneaker’s history dates back to 2006 — Clot, then in its infancy, originally released the “Kiss of Death” Air Max 1 as its very first collaboration with Nike. The new “Cha” variant, Chinese for “tea,” is based on an unreleased sample created at the same time.

Suede and tumbled leather are used for the upper’s construction, forgoing the ostrich pattern on the “KOD”’s heel and the snakeskin on the Swoosh. This may come as an appointment for those who appreciate the finer details, but the “Cha” color scheme is arguably even better if you can set aside the nostalgia of the original sneaker.

You could also see the “Cha” Air Max 1 as following the lineage of the “Curry” editions of the same sneaker, which featured a similar earthy and consumable-based color scheme dating back to 2003.

