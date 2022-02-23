Nike’s patchwork Concepts sneakers are its best Air Max 1 in years

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Nike’s Air Max 1 sneaker, and the brand is lining up a number of projects to celebrate. Most recently, Amsterdam-based brand Patta collaborated with Nike to create a funky version of the shoe, while Nike itself crafted an ultra-exclusive Air Max 1 inspired by its own NFT. Now, streetwear boutique Concepts is joining the festivities with three iterations of the Air Max 1, each featuring patchwork of different materials and patterns.

Concepts has partnered with Nike before, most notably working on some of Kyrie Irving’s signature sneakers and the “Turdunken” Dunk High. The streetwear hub is known for its creative makeovers, often incorporating bright colors and a myriad of textures within the same design. “We've definitely never taken ourselves too seriously,” Concepts creative director Deon Point said in 2020, speaking on the Turdunken sneakers. “The thing with us that always gets overlooked is our sense of humor. We love to have fun.”

Mismatched Maxes — “Fun” would certainly describe the boutique’s trio of Air Max 1 sneakers, which boast denim, embroidery, camouflage, floral, and bandana prints, among other patterns. The first of the three sports a mostly denim upper accented by camo print, orange bandana print heels, and cow-spotted fur. Lateral Swooshes bear multicolor stripes, while medial Swooshes flaunt a floral pattern that extends just outside their borders. A light brown lace unit can be contrasted with white laces or tan velveteen laces.

The second Air Max 1 continues the patchwork theme, highlighting its denim upper with similar Swooshes and cow-print details. Multiple bandana prints cover the sneaker, with a purple pattern dressing the lower half of the shoe and a green version covering the heel. Each print bears paisley motifs alongside miniature Swooshes, while an additional overlay — reminiscent of woven bracelets — boasts Concepts branding. The sneaker is finished off with a red lace unit, which can be customized with white or red velveteen laces.

Denim covers the third Air Max 1 too, although not as many patterns appear on the shoe. Instead, a military-like olive material covers the bottom half of the sneaker, as a navy bandana print only dresses the heel. Blue Concepts branding at the heel accompanies familiar details like cow-spotted fur and striped Swooshes, while the lace unit has been entirely reworked in fuchsia velveteen fabric. A single star motif, placed by the toe, finishes off the Air Max 1.

Each sneaker keeps its base minimal, adhering to the Air Max 1’s typical cream midsole. Yet as Concepts seems to do the most — if not obvious from the maximalist upper — black spots add just a touch of detail to the bottom of the midsole.